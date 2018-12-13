BRNEDD to hold first meeting with new director tonight  

At his first meeting tonight as executive director of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, Jerry Jones will present the board with his plan for his first 100 days at the helm of the organization and also discuss changes he wants to make to the district’s strategic plan, still in draft form.

“There are tweaks to the plan we’re going to discuss tonight,” he says. “We’re not going to vote on the changes but hopefully we can do that in January and be ready to hit the ground running in the new year.”

Since being hired by the board in early November for $80,000 a year, Jones has been working revisions to the plan, which has been in the works for most of 2018.

He’s also drafted policies and procedures for the nearly two-year-old BRNEDD. The organization has not previously had a full-time administrator and therefore doesn’t have any written procedures governing employees.

During his first 100 days, Jones plans to concentrate on lining up meetings with key stakeholders in the community to explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration. He expects much of his first year to be spent educating the north Baton Rouge community and its elected officials about what economic development is and what it takes to successfully attract businesses to an area.

“People tend to think they know what economic development is but when you get to talking you realize they don’t know what it is,” he says. “So we’ll be doing basic training for elected officials, community leaders on what ED is, what their role can be and how we can set a path and vision for where the district needs to go.”

Issuing a Request for Proposals for a marketing and branding campaign for the district is also a topic Jones plans to discuss at tonight’s meeting. Though he doesn’t plan to ask the board to vote on the issue tonight, he believes the BRNEDD needs a branding strategy in order to better sell the area. He says he believes the district has adequate money for such a campaign, which could be done for less than $20,000.

“As an economic development organization, we’re selling something so we have to make sure our branding and marketing is inviting and attractive to folks,” he says. “That may mean looking at our logo and even our name.”