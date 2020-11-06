Brightside Clinic, Everso Systems expanding, adding 20 jobs  

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and CEO Evon Roquemore of Brightside Clinic and Everso Systems today announced that the mental health clinic and behavioral health software-development company are expanding, creating 20 new jobs at their offices in Bogalusa and Denham Springs.

The Brightside Clinic’s offices in Denham Springs and Bogalusa are mental health outpatient clinics, and the adjoining Everso offices provide access to health care using real-time electronic visit verification, telehealth technology and compliance software tools. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Brightside has seen 25% month-over-month increases in patient referrals.

At the Brightside Clinic, the new positions are for clinical social worker, mental health counselor and licensed clinical director. The jobs at Everso Systems include psychiatrists, registered mental health nurse practitioners, office managers, billing and coding manager and operations managers. See the announcement.