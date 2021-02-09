Bridge Center opens Thursday

The Bridge Center for Hope, the first-ever adult crisis receiving center in Louisiana, announced today that the facility will open Thursday. The facility, designed as a short-term crisis stabilization center to treat individuals 18 years or older experiencing a mental health crisis and/or substance use challenge, will be open to the public. The Bridge Center is across from the Baton Rouge General Mid City campus.

Construction began on the Florida Boulevard center last summer, after parish voters greenlighted funding for it in 2018. Arkel Constructors secured the $3.8 million contract in May 2020.

The Bridge Center for Hope’s board of directors selected RI International to operate the facility. The center will employ RI’s “no wrong door” approach in which anyone experiencing a crisis is welcomed including those transferred by first responders or law enforcement. It will also employ RI’s “Crisis Now” model, an evidence-based approach to crisis care that aims to prevent suicides, reduce the cost of care, and reduce the strain on emergency rooms, prisons, and law enforcement.

The Bridge Center for Hope comprises four units that will operate six programs: a mobile response team for community-based crisis intervention, a crisis stabilization unit, a 16-bed short-term psychiatric unit, a 16-bed substance use detoxification unit, a 16-bed center-based respite unit, and a care management team that will provide navigation and linkage for guests to outpatient services and appropriate community resources after discharge from the facility.