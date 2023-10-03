Brian Kelly is the third-highest paid coach in the SEC for 2023

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is the third-highest paid coach in the Southeastern Conference behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart, USA Today Network reports.

Saban, who will earn nearly $11.4 million in 2023, is the highest paid coach across all of college football, with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coming in second.

Kelly will take home roughly $9.9 million this year. Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and Mark Stoops at Kentucky round out the SEC’s top five.

All but two of the coaches in the SEC—Clark Lea of Vanderbilt and Zach Arnette of Mississippi State—will clear $5 million this season. Read the full story.