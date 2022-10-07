Brian Kelly donating $1M to TAF for new athletic training room  

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.

As WAFB-TV reports, the contribution from the Kelly family—the largest by a sitting head coach in university history—will assist with the proposed expansion and enhancement of the existing athletic training space within the football operations building, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

The athletic training room and recovery suite will be open to all 21 varsity athletic programs at LSU. Read the full story.