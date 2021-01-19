BREW launches 10th annual event today

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week kicks off this morning, with organizers planning a three-day slate of panels, networking opportunities and workshops.

There’s two panels left to jump in on this morning. Research Park Corp. President and CEO Genevieve Silverman will host “How Innovation Can Shape a City’s Growth,” starting at 10:30 a.m. Following that talk, starting at 11 a.m., three panelists will talk on “Healthcare’s New Era: Innovation in Action.” That panel will include Vishal Vasanji, Charlotta Carter and Shelby Sanderford. Barbara Barnett will moderate.

Check out Lightning Talks and the Networking Hour, from noon to 1 p.m. Lightning Talks is a series of five-minute talks presented by some of the region’s brightest entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, innovators and visionaries.

Starting at 1:15 p.m., BREW is hosting a Growth Huddle, a conversation with Mark Cuban’s former investment portfolio manager. Participating in that conversation are Abe Minkara, Chris Cummings, Simone Spence and Dianna Lio. Kim Seals will moderate.

The day’s activities will conclude with the first keynote speaker, Sevetri Wilson, at 2 p.m. Wilson is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of two companies, Solid Ground Innovations and, most recently, Resilia, a New Orleans-based technology startup. Wilson bootstrapped SGI to seven figures with zero capital, and raised more than $3 million for Resilia, which launched to the public in 2016. She is the first Black woman in New Orleans to raise over $1 million in venture capital.

The free event has switched to an online format this year because of the continuing pandemic. Visit BREW’s website to register for the week and take care to register for individual talks and panels before they begin.

Check out the full agenda for information on all the panels and events being hosted this week.