BREW keynote: Tech founder shares insights on how to pivot company

After launching headfirst to develop and follow a new concept or idea, it can be tough for an entrepreneur to recognize when to pull the plug on that approach and pivot the company in a new direction.

“The thing about entrepreneurship is that you believe in the idea and push it forward until you can’t,” says Philip Rosedale, founder of the online virtual simulation Second Life as well as the audio-first social interaction platform High Fidelity, who shared insights into his career as Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s final keynote speaker.

Rosedale began building a software development team to create an immersive virtual world designed for Oculus headsets in late 2013. Though he was eventually able to grow his team to 100 staff members, he reached a point in 2019 where he realized the platform he envisioned wasn’t practical for the world at the time and that if he wanted the company to survive, he’d need to pivot in a new direction, which included a drastic shrinking of the staff.

He likened the experience to the Titanic. An entrepreneur built the company and is now saying it’s going to sink.

“You have to believe in your idea, and then very suddenly, you have to stop,” Rosedale says. “The boat wake of that is your whole team saying, ‘but wait, but wait, but wait.’ As an entrepreneur, I had to be a leader and say, ‘While we all believe in this idea, it’s just not going to happen right now.’ You have to be practical about the amount of runway your business has.”

During the layoff process, Rosedale says, company leaders met with each person individually so they understood what was happening, the process and what their next options were.

Rosedale dismisses the notion that for a startup to succeed, it needs to recruit Ivy League graduates or niche experts. He suggests hiring “B players,” the people who are interested in the vision you’re trying to create and want to be involved. Most problems have only a couple of really hard parts to solve, he says, and what a starting venture really needs is a group of people who enjoy working together and are passionate about the vision.

