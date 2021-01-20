BREW keynote: Self-fund your entrepreneurial venture as far as you can

While venture capital may seem like a “sexy” option for entrepreneurs to grow their business, Sevetri Wilson, founder of Solid Ground Innovations and Resilia, believes that business owners should first try to get as far as they can on their own funding before raising capital.

Wilson, one of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s keynote speakers, says she doesn’t fit the typical spectrum of what most tech founders look like. A Hammond native, Wilson founded her first company at 22 years old and “bootstrapped,” or used personal savings and sweat equity, to grow the business to seven figures with no capital investments. For her second company, Resilia, she raised more than $3 million, marking the first time a Black woman in New Orleans raised more than $1 million in venture capital.

She stressed the importance of growing your network to meet mentors and gain connections that can bring your business to the next level. Having lost both of her parents before the age of 22, Wilson put herself out there as much as possible to connect and meet different people, including serving on various community boards. Participating in accelerator programs, pitch competitions and attending conferences are all ways to expand your network.

“Do you need money to grow your business? No. Everything is relative to the space you’re in and what you’re trying to build,” Wilson says. “You can build or grow your business from anywhere, even if you don’t inherit money. It’s all about networking and connecting with people who can help you reach your dreams for your business.”

An additional advantage of bootstrapping your business is maintaining control over your company. While an influx of cash might seem attractive, with investments there is an exchange of ownership in a company, she says, which can mean various things down the road.

She suggests that bootstrapping business owners focus on their established revenue sources and work to stay adaptable to pivot or make adjustments when needed.

Other bootstrapping tips from Sevetri:

• Reduce your risks.

• Focus on your customer experience.

• Re-invest in yourself.

• Always think ahead.

BREW continues today with a panel on investing, “Honest, Equitable and Accessible: Investing in Tomorrow,” starting at 12:30 p.m., followed by the final keynote speaker, Philip Rosedale, at 1:30 p.m.

