BREW: A glimpse into the future of investing

Efforts to curb the stark racial inequities regarding investment in minority-owned businesses must be intentional if they are going to be effective.

That’s according to four BREW panelists, who are each working to make the investing landscape a more accessible, diverse and equitable space for entrepreneurs.

Here are a few takeaways from Wednesday’s conversation:

• We need to get more diverse people writing checks. “People start businesses to solve problems that they’re personally passionate about … and so when looking for funding, maybe their product addresses a problem affecting the Black or female community,” says Kim Seals, general partner at The Jump Fund. “When check-writing people aren’t in the community being targeted and don’t understand the problem being solved, they don’t see the potential market opportunity.”

• Bust the myth that women aren’t in pitch competitions because they’re not starting businesses. In fact, there are currently more women starting companies than men, and a majority of those women are Black.

• Entrepreneurs do not all look the same. “(Investors) are looking for a Mark Zuckerberg, a white guy in a hoodie from an Ivy League school,” says Charlton Cunningham, ecosystem program manager at HBCUvc, an organization dedicated to bringing more diversity into the venture capital industry. “Open your mind to what an entrepreneur can look like.”

• Angel investing is a local problem. According to Cliff Holekamp, co-founder and managing director of Cultivation Capital, one of the most active early-stage venture capital firms in the U.S., most angel investors bid into entrepreneurial ventures that are within 20 miles of them. Cultivate a strong local angel investing program to better support local entrepreneurs. “Local problems need local solutions.”

• The racial wealth gap plays into the racial inequity in investing. Fledgling entrepreneurs often get their first round of funding from “families, friends and fools,” and when the entrepreneur comes from a disadvantaged background, their family-and-friends network may also be disadvantaged. By increasing access to education about investing, more people will see the benefits in investing in local startups.

