BREW: 2020 brought health care industry into a new era

The health care industry has been in the spotlight over the past year.

Gone are the days where you walk inside the medical office to check in for your doctor’s appointment and sit in the waiting room twiddling your thumbs.

With the pandemic came widespread adoption of innovation—online and mobile check-in for appointments and webcam appointments with health professionals.

“If there’s a positive to 2020, it’s that it brought the health care industry into 2020,” says Vishal Vasanji, founder and CEO of Relief Telemed. “I think we skipped health care 2.0 and went straight to health care 3.0.”

Vasanji believes this is just the start of a wave of innovation for the health care industry thanks to a surge of computer science engineers being tapped for solutions.

Charlotta Carter, founder and CEO of Llena(Ai), a tech-based food recommender, says when thinking of a new product for the health care industry, an entrepreneur should build in the solution in a way in which the customer can’t live without it. New products and services should be a solution to a problem, scalable for growth and easy to use.

Adding onto the idea that the product must be easy to use, Shelby Sanderford, CEO and founder of New Orleans-based DOCPACE, notes the service must be transparent.

“We live in a very convenient world, we can learn and get anything at the tap of the button,” Sanderford says. “You have to be transparent on when someone can expect to receive your service. That’s what people are accustomed to at every other part of their life. Why should it be different with health care?”

When asked if they had advice for entrepreneurs looking to get into the health tech space given the high barrier of entry, Vasanji warns that getting to the industry isn’t cheap.

“We had to incur a high amount of legal expenses starting out,” Vasanji says. “You have to explore your regulatory boundaries of what you can or can’t do. So many regulations are archaic, so you need to be creative on abiding by the law while still innovating.

“In Silicon Valley, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, you can throw a rock and find a health tech attorney that’s probably handled millions of dollars worth of deals. Here, you really have to dig to find the right person who can buy into your vision, believes in your work and can understand what you’re trying to achieve.”

