Breck’s Bistro closes after five years in business

Breck’s Bistro on Burbank Drive has closed, owner Breck Mapp says.

The restaurant and pasta bar, which opened in 2013 at the Campus View shopping center near LSU, did not generate enough traffic, Mapp says, adding that he also could not come to an agreement with his landlord.

Breck’s Bistro—located in 2,500-square-foot space next to Gourmet House and The Princeton Review—served pasta, paninis and salads, as well as burgers and po-boys.

When the restaurant opened five years ago, replacing Qdoba, Mapp told Daily Report he hoped to capitalize on the proximity to Tiger Stadium and Alex Box Stadium, catering to LSU fans. He also said he hoped the bistro would be “the first of many.”

The Campus View shopping center has several dining options, including Lit Pizza, Umami Japanese Bistro and Walk-On’s.

Calls to the leasing agent of the shopping center were not returned by this morning’s deadline.