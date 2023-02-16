BREC taps Texas firm to manage $100M worth of construction

BREC has chosen Austin-based Atlas Technical Consultants to provide project management services for some $100 million worth of capital improvement projects, the firm announced this morning.

Per the contract, Atlas will initially be paid approximately $6 million over a three-year term for its services. The contract has an option for two, two-year extensions.

The construction is the last chunk of the Imagine Your Parks 2 plan, says Cheryl Michelet, BREC director of communications.

“We have more projects than ever before, and Atlas will help staff augmentation with design and construction,” Michelet says. “We’re getting Imagine Your Parks 2 to the finish line.”

Some of the projects Atlas will work on include the first phase of the Airline Highway Community Park and the new entry for the zoo. BREC also plans to build a neighborhood park at the former Jefferson Terrace school property and renovate another 10 neighborhood parks.

The Imagine Your Parks 2 plan is expected to be completed by 2024.