BREC superintendent to lay out agency’s economic outlook before Metro Council

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson will present a report on the agency’s economic outlook and a strategic plan for the future at Wednesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

Wilson presented the results of a three-year study at the Press Club in April. The study revealed that BREC parks have provided $318 million in economic benefits to East Baton Rouge Parish. In 2023, BREC collected over $73 million in tax revenue.

Also, two items related to the redevelopment of the Raising Cane’s River Center will be introduced at the meeting for a public hearing later this month. The first is a $150,000 legal contract with Fishman Haygood related to the River Center strategic plan.

The second agenda item is an ordinance accepting Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposal to redevelop the River Center complex and develop a headquarters hotel. The ordinance would also authorize the creation of a project oversight committee and appoint a Metro Council representative to the committee.

Broome submitted her proposed plans to the Metro Council in April. The proposal adheres to the ordinance the council approved in March, which approved LSU’s plans for a new arena and directed the mayor to identify strategies for developing additional convention capacity and soliciting a developer to create a convention hotel at the River Center.

The oversight committee would comprise key stakeholders from downtown Baton Rouge and throughout the parish. District 10 Council member Carolyn Coleman would serve as committee chair and a Visit Baton Rouge representative would serve as the vice chair.

