BREC program boosts seniors’ physical, mental health 

Peggy Thomas has a routine. Every Wednesday, the 83-year-old attends the Forever Young workout class at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park. The class allows her to stay physically and socially active through exercise—and gives her weekly opportunities to visit with her classmates.

Thomas started attending BREC classes 25 years ago, after her daughter took a class and encouraged her to see her local facility. The Forever Young class takes place three times a week. Through its Adult Leisure program, BREC offers a variety of exercise classes, art workshops and social opportunities in multiple parks for people 55 and older.

“I have found that I stay in a pretty good mood throughout the day after doing these classes,” Thomas says. “I get to get out of my house, walk the track, take exercise classes and just talk to people every day. It really helps your mental health and makes you feel good.”

Those in the aging population are at a greater risk of experiencing social isolation and loneliness due to living alone, losing family or friends and declining health. These Adult Leisure programs allow seniors to engage with others while exercising their minds and bodies through a series of free or low-cost activities that help improve their overall health.

Blaine Imhoff, a program director at BREC who handles the Adult Leisure program, says the program exists to help foster a community of friendships among seniors while improving their health, minds and fine motor skills.

“Socialization is a huge reason for our Adult Leisure programs,” Imhoff says. “A lot of these folks do this as a part of their routine and plan their days around it as well. An after-class chat can turn into a coffee date or even an opportunity to walk the park with a new friend.”

