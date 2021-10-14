BREC partners with esports company for new revenue stream  

BREC is partnering with an esports and gaming company to host video game tournaments and will get a cut of revenue generated by the events and subscriptions to an online gaming platform.

Through the partnership with Alpha Esports Tech Inc., BREC will use Alpha Esports’ platform GamerzArena to run tournaments.

Under the agreement, GamerzArena and BREC will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations, with BREC promoting the company’s subscription service. The two organizations will split revenue from subscriptions and event sponsorships. See the anouncement.