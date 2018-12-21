BREC No. 2, Corey Wilson, tapped to succeed McKnight

Corey Wilson, an attorney and the current chief of management and business services at BREC, has been selected as the next head of the Baton Rouge parks system, which has an annual budget of some $95 million.

Following an hourlong special meeting this morning that included a 45-minute executive session, the BREC Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to offer the position to Wilson over three other finalists, citing his familiarity with the organization and its staff.



“I’m just excited and happy that the board had confidence in me,” Wilson said immediately following the announcement. “It tells me that they really like what we have been doing for the past seven years and want to see that continue.”



Wilson says his first priority is to meet with the BREC board and staff, after which he’ll be “getting out and meeting with the community, the mayor and Metro Council and school board members and all those folks to find out what they want in their parks system and promising them I’ll deliver.”

Wilson will replace outgoing Superintendent Carolyn McKnight, who is retiring at the end of the year. During her seven-year tenure, Wilson was one of McKnight’s closest advisors and allies. She hired him 10 month after taking over in January 2012.

Wilson was selected from four finalists who interviewed for the position earlier this week.

