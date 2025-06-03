BREC leadership transformation nears the finish line

The bill aimed at altering the makeup of the BREC Commission is one step away from becoming law.

House Bill 86, authored by Dixon McMakin, passed the Senate with a 38-0 vote Monday evening and now heads to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk to be signed into law. It passed the House with an 89-6 vote last month.

If the bill becomes law, the five mayors of Baker, Baton Rouge, Central, St. George and Zachary, or a designee, will be the five automatic Commission members. The Metro Council will also appoint four members to maintain a total of nine.

“This is a compromise bill that gives everyone a seat at the table,” McMakin says. “This is the bill that will ensure BREC’s future for years to come.”

The appointed members will be registered voters in East Baton Rouge Parish, appointed by the city-parish for three-year terms, as specified in the bill.

Of the four appointed members, at least two must be residents of the city of Baton Rouge, one must be a resident of the unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish and at least one appointee can be from anywhere in the parish. McMakin adds that the Commission can update the parameters for the appointments after the census is calculated if needed.

The bill in its original form would have reduced the BREC Commission from nine members to five mayors of the surrounding municipalities.

McMakin’s House Bill 87, which would have restructured BREC and moved it under the city-parish government umbrella, was withdrawn from consideration in April.

The BREC Commission unanimously voted last month to appoint Janet Simmons as interim superintendent to replace Corey Wilson.

Wilson announced earlier this year he would not seek to renew his contract after seven years, which was set to expire at the end of January 2026.