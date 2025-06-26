BREC appoints pair to interim leadership roles

BREC interim Superintendent Janet Simmons has appointed Maurice Velasquez as interim chief operating officer and Johanna Landreneau as interim chief human resources officer, both effective immediately.

Velasquez, a longtime Baton Rouge resident, is president of Team Real World, a consulting firm specializing in organizational alignment, executive coaching and operational turnarounds. He has worked with several organizations in the Capital Region, including Melara Enterprises, The Spine Hospital, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. He has also collaborated closely with BREC’s executive team.

Landreneau, a Baton Rouge native and attorney, brings more than 30 years of experience in employment law, business strategy and organizational development. As a partner at Landreneau & Associates, she has built her career representing clients in complex civil litigation, including employment, construction and commercial disputes. She has also advised executives on HR compliance, workforce development, intellectual property and risk management.

“Johanna’s legal acumen and HR mastery, combined with Maurice’s proven success in unifying leadership teams and delivering results, make them indispensable to BREC’s transformation,” Simmons said in a statement. “Their expertise will strengthen our workforce and elevate service delivery for East Baton Rouge Parish.”

Simmons previously worked with both Landreneau and Velasquez at HOPE Ministries/The Way to Work Ministries, where she served as CEO, Landreneau as COO and Velasquez as a business coach.

Earlier this month, Simmons told Daily Report that human resources and organizational alignment were among her top priorities.

