Beaux Jones named Water Institute president and CEO

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was first published to correct the spelling of Beaux Jones’ name. Daily Report regrets the error.

The Water Institute has a new president and CEO: Beaux Jones.

The organization’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment on Monday afternoon.

Jones was initially tapped as the interim leader in mid-May after the organization’s president and CEO Justin Ehrenwerth died.

Jones is an environmental lawyer with extensive experience in coastal and environmental policy. He previously served as the Institute’s general counsel and chief of staff.

Before joining the Institute in 2019, Jones worked as an environmental and coastal lawyer for the law firm Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer in New Orleans. Previously, he served as the environmental section chief at Louisiana’s Office of the Attorney General, where he advised state agencies including the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Office of Coastal Management and regional levee boards.

In a prepared statement about the appointment, the board points to Jones’ experience with environmental and policy challenges as well as his skill in sustaining operations in the months following Ehrenwerth’s death as making him ideal for the role.

Jones is the third president and CEO of The Water Institute since its formation in 2011.