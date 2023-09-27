BRCC hopes hiring of former high-profile LSU coaches helps bring championships  

Two former LSU coaches are furthering their impact on Baton Rouge athletics through new positions at Baton Rouge Community College.

Paul Mainieri, LSU’s head baseball coach from 2007 to 2021, and John Brady, who served as head men’s basketball coach from 1997 to 2008, are now serving as baseball special adviser to the head coach and basketball special assistant to the head coach, respectively, for BRCC.

“They bring a wealth of experience and legitimacy to our program,” says BRCC Athletic Director Brock Kantrow. “Hiring coaches like that at a junior college is somewhat unheard of, right?”

During his time at LSU, Paul Mainieri brought home an NCAA championship in 2009 and four SEC championships. John Brady earned two SEC regular season champion titles while coaching at LSU.

In his new position, Mainieri serves as a mentor for BRCC’s baseball program and head coach Thomas Simoneaux, and he attends practices when possible.

Brady has a more day-to-day role, assisting in some practices, games, recruiting and fundraising while working with head coach Byron Starks. The partnerships began with Coach Brady, who has been a friend of Kantrow for decades.

After Brady was hired, he and Kantrow were dining at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux when they ran into Mainieri. That chance encounter sparked a conversation about Mainieri joining the staff—which Kantrow calls a perfect fit, given Mainieri’s family history.

“His father was a junior college baseball coach,” Kantrow says. “He grew up understanding junior college baseball.”

The response from the BRCC community has been positive, especially from the players. Kantrow says the teams are “blown away” that iconic Baton Rouge coaches are invested in their athletic careers.

“People have no understanding of how difficult it is to be a junior college coach,” Kantrow explains. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”

Kantrow says he’s optimistic about the overall athletic program’s potential for growth.

“We don’t want to have just a regular program,” Kantrow says. “We want to have a championship program.”

This story was first published by 225 magazine.