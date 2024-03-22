BRCC gets three-year grant to boost film and television workforce development

Baton Rouge Community College’s film and new media production program is receiving a $750,000 grant over three years to improve the film and television workforce development curricula.

BRCC will receive $250,000 annually from the state’s entertainment development fund to support its collaboration with Celtic Media Centre and the International Alliance for Theatrical and Stage Employees.

The Entertainment Development Fund supports the state’s entertainment workforce through customized education and training programs.

Through the Entertainment Development Fund, Louisiana Economic Development has invested more than $7.5 million in education and workforce development programs at institutions throughout Louisiana.

The film industry took a hit because of the pandemic in 2020 but the Baton Rouge film industry rebounded with a successful 2022. Spending on local film productions tripled to nearly $82 million in 2022 from $28.3 million the prior year. It surpassed the industry’s previous high of $54.3 million in 2019, according to the Baton Rouge Film Commission.

The Capital Region hosted multiple high-profile productions, which allowed the local film industry to recover from the production drought caused by the pandemic.

Strikes by the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Actors and the Writers Guild of America last summer shut down film and television productions nationwide.

The Writers Guild strike ended in October after five months and the Screen Actors Guild strike ended in November.

Celtic Studios Executive Director Cory Parker could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.