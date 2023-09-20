BRCC enrollment rebounds from pandemic lows, bucking state trend 

At 11,120 students, enrollment for the fall semester at Baton Rouge Community College is the highest it’s ever been, according to an announcement from the college, which turns 25 years old this week.

The increase in students at BRCC, up from 9,213 in 2022, includes 2,700 dual enrollment students who are earning college credits while still in high school.

The student gains come after the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reported that enrollment in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System statewide declined to the lowest level in 14 years in 2022. BRCC also saw significant enrollment drops following the COVID-19 shutdowns, declining 23% in 2020.