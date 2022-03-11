Brandon Landry’s Supper Club restaurant opening in mid-May

Supper Club, the upscale restaurant concept from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry, is scheduled to open in mid-May.

Construction is mostly done on the building, 10480 Perkins Road, and hiring is nearly complete, Landry says. A few interior finishes are delayed due to supply chain issues, but he expects those to be finished by the scheduled opening.

The menu, which Landry describes as diverse, but not extensive, includes a range of steaks and seafood. The restaurant will have a speakeasy vibe, and, although it is called Supper Club, will be open to the public.

Supper Club will begin taking reservations April 22 through its newly launched website.