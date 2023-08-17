BRAF’s Chris Meyer talks new direction on Strictly Business

Chris Meyer says he’s focused on helping the Baton Rouge Area Foundation reach the next level of impact in the Baton Rouge community.

Meyer, who’s been at the helm of BRAF for some 18 months, sat down for Business Report’s Strictly Business webcast in August to share insights on the new direction of the organization.

Earlier this year, the foundation launched a new Center for Nonprofit Excellence, and he says that BRAF will have more announcements soon regarding civic leadership and impact projects.

Moving forward, Meyer says BRAF’s annual City Stats, which measures the quality of life in East Baton Rouge Parish using data and surveys, will help give the community a longitudinal look at whether it is doing better in the issues and areas that drive opportunity.

“City Stats is going to be our way to track really annually how we are doing with that opportunity agenda,” Meyer says. “What are the real results happening on the ground with folks here? Then, what are new initiatives that we and others are partnering on to really tackle so that we are building both the reality that things are getting better, but also the perception that it’s getting better.”

Along with launching the opportunity agenda, the organization this year will release the Opportunity Data Project, which will be connected to City Stats. He says the organization will provide a deep, “block-by-block” look at what’s happening in neighborhoods and what existing assets need to be expanded.

“Where do we need to partner with others to build new initiatives to sort of uplift those communities?” Meyer says. “BRAF is really intentionally trying to help show the community, philanthropists, business leaders and government leaders here’s the state of play in our community, here’s how we got here, and then solutions that we can try as a community.”

Watch the whole webcast.