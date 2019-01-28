BRAF wins $350K grant to reduce prison population

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation announced it has won a $350,000 grant to invest in efforts to reduce the jail population.

Through the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation grant, BRAF and local law enforcement officials will establish a strategy to lower the number of people currently held for lengthy periods in parish jail before their court hearings by focusing on those who can “safely and productively remain in the community” while their cases are being processed.

Over-incarceration is one of the key areas of focus for the Chicago-based MacArthur Foundation, which also supports solutions related to global climate change, nuclear risk and increasing financial capital for the social sector.

The project is among several prison reform efforts in Louisiana, which in 2017 introduced sweeping policy changes to the state’s criminal justice system.