BRAF to restore 24-year-old Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today announced plans to restore Baton Rouge’s Martin Luther King Jr. memorial.

The memorial, a 1,200-pound contemporary sculpture installed on the River Center Plaza downtown in 1997, has faded over the decades. Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says the project will restore the inside of the structure, which has some rust, and then it will be repainted. Rhorer says that in the future as DDD works on its master plan other parts of the plaza will also be updated and improved.

Former BRAF chair Virginia Noland raised more than $70,000 for the restoration. Collaborators on the project include the city-parish government, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Downtown Development District.