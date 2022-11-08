BRAF shakes up senior leadership staff to align with new goals

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has promoted four employees to senior leadership roles.

The staff shake-up follows a recently concluded strategic planning process, leading to new goals that will be announced early next year, says Sarah Gardner, BRAF’s new vice president of communications.

Other than Gardner, employees in new roles include:

Lauren Crump, vice president of nonprofit excellence.

Carissa Graves, vice president of philanthropic advancement.

Lauren Crapanzano Jumonville, vice president of enterprise strategy.

Chris Meyer, the foundation’s president and CEO, and John Spain, executive vice president, will co-lead BRAF’s existing Civic Leadership Initiatives department. Brenna Benson Lamb, Debbie Pickell and Edmund Giering will continue as COO, CFO and general counsel, respectively.

Meyer, the founder and former CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, replaced John Davies at BRAF early this year. In a previous interview with Daily Report, Meyer said his priorities included expanding the foundation’s member network, addressing child poverty, continuing to help communities recover from disasters, and helping to build an economy geared for the next 50 years.

“We are really excited to be moving into the next chapter at the Foundation while focusing on expanding access to opportunity in our community,” Meyer says by email about the staff changes. “Newly established centers of excellence will allow us to support donor and nonprofit needs in new and innovative ways, all while continuing our commitment to transformative civic initiatives.”

Former communications director Mukul Verma has decided to pursue other opportunities, Gardner says, though he will serve as an adviser to the foundation through the end of the year. Verma has launched Throughline, a communications, research and strategy firm.

As part of BRAF’s new strategy, the foundation’s support for nonprofits will be bifurcated into two centers of excellence, she explains. One will focus on serving donors and helping them expand their philanthropy, while the other will focus on developing the nonprofit ecosystem and refining how BRAF and its donors support those nonprofits.