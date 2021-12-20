BRAF names New Schools’ Chris Meyer next CEO 

The board of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation today announced it has selected Chris Meyer as its new CEO and president.

He will replace John G. Davies, who is retiring after 33 years as head of the foundation. Meyer, 39, has served in civic positions for his entire career. He is founder and CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that works to recruit new charter schools to the region.

NSBR has helped launch and grow more than two-dozen charter schools that are on track to serve half of all public school students in Baton Rouge.

A BRAF committee hired a firm to conduct a six-month search. The firm offered a diverse list of six finalists, five of them from Louisiana. From the list, the committee selected Meyer, and the full board ratified the recommendation this morning.

Meyer earned a bachelor’s in political science and international relations from Tulane University, a master’s in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

After Hurricane Katrina, Meyer taught social studies at John McDonogh Senior High School in New Orleans as a Teach for America corps member. He was a deputy superintendent for the Louisiana Recovery School District and director of policy for the Louisiana Department of Education.

Meyer will replace Davies, who is retiring this spring.

“The future of the foundation couldn’t be in better hands,” Davies says in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled for Chris and Baton Rouge.”

Davies has led the foundation for 33 years, building it from $5 million to more than $700 million in assets. With fund donors, BRAF has granted more than $600 million to nonprofits in south Louisiana and around the world.