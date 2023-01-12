BRAF releases framework for promoting ‘thriving and resilient future’

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today released the strategic framework that will guide its work under CEO Chris Meyer.

BRAF’s board of directors adopted five key priorities meant to serve as guideposts in the effort “to build a thriving and resilient future for all in Baton Rouge and beyond.”

“We look forward to this new chapter of the foundation’s work building on our philanthropic partnerships in strategic and creative ways,” Jennifer Eplett Reilly, who chairs the board, says in a prepared statement.

The five priorities are:

Catalyze change and positive opportunity. Foster a strong philanthropic community. Empower changemakers and nonprofits. Spotlight impact and inspire civic pride. Deliver operational excellence.

BRAF leaders held more than 130 meetings with more than 300 people in an effort to understand how the foundation is perceived in the region and how it can serve nonprofits, philanthropists and the community as a whole, according to today’s announcement. Foundation leaders say they will develop detailed, time-bound plans to outline tasks within the framework.

Meyer says the process “honored the history of BRAF while allowing us to continue to dream big, deepen the impact of the Foundation, and expand opportunity in Baton Rouge and beyond.”

Meyer, founder and former CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, took over for John Davies at BRAF early last year. The foundation made leadership changes late last year to align with its new goals.

You can read the report about BRAF’s new framework here.