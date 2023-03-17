BRAF membership reaches five-year high

BRAF membership reached a five-year high of nearly 500 last year, CEO and President Chris Meyer told donors and members at its annual meeting Thursday night.

The foundation’s fund donors contributed about $37 million to their charitable funds and the foundation granted nearly $40 million on their behalf to nonprofits in 2022—17% more than the previous year.

Meyer, the founder and former CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, replaced John Davies at BRAF last year, and previously told Daily Report that his priorities included expanding the foundation’s member network, addressing child poverty, continuing to help communities recover from disasters, and helping to build an economy geared for the next 50 years.

Meyer also announced the creation of Civic Impact Funds, a new offering from the foundation to address specific issue areas and long-term solutions. Civic Impact Funds allow donors to contribute together, thus magnifying their gifts, and give to advance specific goals and solutions. Three impact funds have been established: Public Safety Impact Fund, the Camille Coates Environmental Impact Fund and the Education Impact Fund.

The annual meeting also saw BRAF elect two board members to their first terms: Dianna R. Payton, president and CEO of the YWCA; and J. Wesley Daniels, president and CEO of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority and Partners Southeast. Thomas J. Adamek, Beverly M. Haydel and Linda O. Posner were elected to a second, three-year term. Meyer, as CEO and president, and Jennifer Eplett Reilly, immediate past chair, also serve by virtue of their positions.

In other news from the meeting, John Spain was named the sixth winner of the Marcia Kaplan Kantrow Baton Rouge Visionary Award for his work serving BRAF as its executive vice president for nearly 20 years.