BRAF launches data-driven project to identify areas of social need

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has launched an initiative that will use data analytics to identify areas in need of philanthropic and social impact efforts.

BRAF announced Thursday it has partnered with research organization Common Good Labs on the Opportunity Data Project.

By examining various data points—economic indicators, education levels, health care access and social disparities—BRAF hopes the project will identify key areas where targeted interventions can make a significant difference.

Through the project, a series of data-driven research papers will be released about accessing opportunity in Baton Rouge. Future topics will align with the focus areas of the Opportunity Agenda unveiled by BRAF in early 2023—strong and safe neighborhoods, excellent education, healthy families, quality of life, economic prosperity and regional resiliency.

BRAF will announce the first project to come from the research early next year, BRAF President and CEO Chris Meyer says in a prepared statement about the project.

The project also released its first two research papers Thursday afternoon—the geography of opportunity and community safety.