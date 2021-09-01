BRAF expects to soon begin distributing Ida relief grants

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has been holding daily briefings with relief organizations to help nonprofit and government leaders understand the greatest needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the foundation says.

“The Foundation will begin distributing grants very soon to support relief efforts that are underway across Southeast Louisiana,” BRAF says in an emailed update.

Foundation staff will begin visiting communities next week. What they learn will inform grant distribution, BRAF says.

The foundation raises money to provide grants to nonprofits, so one donation can help many organizations. You can donate here.

BRAF President and CEO John Davies says the foundation will make sure donations “are efficiently distributed to nonprofits that are responding already to immediate needs.” BRAF has raised and distributed more than $170 million for relief and recovery since Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago, the foundation says.