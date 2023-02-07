BRAC’s new consulting firm will work with clients beyond Capital Region

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today launched Riverbend Research, a stand-alone analysis and consulting firm conducting research for clients beyond the Capital Region.

Riverbend Research provides fee-for-service custom research to organizations across the Gulf South at a cost-effective rate. The firm, an offshoot of BRAC’s business intelligence department, works with organizations interested in labor market research, economic impact modeling, demographic and economic data, general research, and consulting.

The department had previously completed projects under the BRAC brand, but as the group’s client base expanded outside the Capital Region to Monroe, St. Tammany Parish and Biloxi, Mississippi, the group decided to rebrand to Riverbend Research.

The work goes above and beyond BRAC’s mission of economic development, says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence, who’s leading the firm with Jake Polansky. Local clients have included CSRS, Baton Rouge Gallery, BRAF and WHLC Architecture.

“Our goal with Riverbend is to make research more accessible,” Fitzgerald says. “Smart business decisions are backed in clear, concise analysis and research, and we want businesses of all sizes and industries to be afforded that information.”