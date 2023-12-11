BRAC’s annual meeting set for February 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is holding its 2024 annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Crowne Plaza.

“In 2024, talent attraction and retention remain at the forefront of BRAC’s signature goals,” says Ann Trappey, BRAC interim president and CEO, in a prepared statement. Trappey says the meeting will review what BRAC views as 2023’s successes and its goals for 2024 as well as discuss a new initiative the chamber is planning to launch.

The ticketed event is open to both BRAC members and nonmembers. Check-in and networking will begin at 11 a.m. with programming and lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a second networking session. Get more information from BRAC.