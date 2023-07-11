BRAC will host its second annual economic inclusion conference next month 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting its second annual Economic Inclusion Symposium on Aug. 30.

This year’s full-day conference will feature a keynote presentation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Carmen West, who is vice president of the chamber’s equality of opportunity initiative. There will also be breakout sessions and a vendor showcase for minority business owners to learn about contracting opportunities.

The goal of the symposium is to spur discussions on fostering greater levels of economic inclusion within the workplace and the community, according to BRAC. The sessions will feature a wide range of voices in Baton Rouge’s business community, from C-suite executives to small business owners.

Session topics include “Incorporating D&I Into your Strategic Plan,” “Unlocking Opportunities through DBE Certification,” “Communication & Inclusion Strategies,” “Seizing Opportunities: Unlocking Public and Private Procurement.”

BRAC’s Economic Inclusion Council will also announce the recipients of the BRAC Diversity Star Award at the event. Get more information.