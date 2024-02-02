BRAC, Visit BR announce Better in BTR campaign

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge announced Friday they will launch a multiyear campaign, called Better in BTR, aimed at recruiting and retaining young professionals to live and work in the Capital Region, in addition to boosting the public perception of Baton Rouge.

The campaign, which was announced at BRAC’s Annual Meeting, will launch in the second quarter of this year.

“In today’s reality, talent drives regional economic development and growth above all else,” said Ann Trappey, interim leader of BRAC. “If we can’t share with that talent why to plant roots in Baton Rouge, we will lose that talent.”

The campaign is meant to create a unified, regional brand that different agencies and area companies can rally behind to build community pride, says Jill Kidder, CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

The campaign is being financed through nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds from the city-parish, which gave the money to BRAC and Visit BR in 2022 for the project.

“We will position ourselves as a destination,” says Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, “where careers thrive and with a workforce for businesses to succeed.”

During the meeting, Nial Patel, BRAC board secretary and principal of Cornerstone Government Affairs, shared BRAC’s other goals for this year. The agency plans to launch a new for-profit redevelopment fund to draw investment into disinvested areas of the nine-parish region as well as secure milestones for the proposed new Mississippi River bridge. BRAC is also pushing to secure major investments for future energy projects in the corridor and address the affordability and availability of insurance.

“We must highlight our accomplishments and talk about ourselves in a positive way, make investments in areas where it’s needed, and for the Legislature to put in for good regulation [of insurance] and keep bad regulation … out of the discussion,” Patel says.