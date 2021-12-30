BRAC touts 2021 new business and expansion success

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s year-end lookback includes 17 new business or expansion announcements representing 1,800 new direct jobs and $8 billion in capital investment.

BRAC says in 2021 it “focused its efforts on regional business recovery and laying the groundwork for a new, post-COVID economic strategy for the metro area.”

Here are some of the highlights the regional economic development organization cited:

ExxonMobil’s announced $247 million upgrade of its Baton Rouge refinery.

Amazon’s redevelopment of the former site of Cortana Mall into a logistics hub.

New software development jobs, including Rural Sourcing’s plan to bring 150 such jobs to downtown.

Renewable and transitional energy projects, including Air Products’ planned multibillion dollar complex in Ascension Parish.

Passage of a state constitutional amendment that triggers a legislative plan to lower income tax rates while eliminating a major tax break.

New state and federal dollars for infrastructure.

Canadian Pacific’s public commitment to pursue passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

BRAC expects the region to fully recover the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic by 2023.