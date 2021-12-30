BRAC touts 2021 new business and expansion success

The new new, $500 million polypropylene facility at ExxonMobil's north Baton Rouge plant. (Julia-Claire Evans)

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s year-end lookback includes 17 new business or expansion announcements representing 1,800 new direct jobs and $8 billion in capital investment. 

BRAC says in 2021 it “focused its efforts on regional business recovery and laying the groundwork for a new, post-COVID economic strategy for the metro area.”

Here are some of the highlights the regional economic development organization cited: 

  • ExxonMobil’s announced $247 million upgrade of its Baton Rouge refinery.
  • Amazon’s redevelopment of the former site of Cortana Mall into a logistics hub.
  • New software development jobs, including Rural Sourcing’s plan to bring 150 such jobs to downtown.
  • Renewable and transitional energy projects, including Air Products’ planned multibillion dollar complex in Ascension Parish.
  • Passage of a state constitutional amendment that triggers a legislative plan to lower income tax rates while eliminating a major tax break. 
  • New state and federal dollars for infrastructure.
  • Canadian Pacific’s public commitment to pursue passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

BRAC expects the region to fully recover the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic by 2023.