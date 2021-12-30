BRAC touts 2021 new business and expansion success

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s year-end lookback includes 17 new business or expansion announcements representing 1,800 new direct jobs and $8 billion in capital investment.
BRAC says in 2021 it “focused its efforts on regional business recovery and laying the groundwork for a new, post-COVID economic strategy for the metro area.”
Here are some of the highlights the regional economic development organization cited:
- ExxonMobil’s announced $247 million upgrade of its Baton Rouge refinery.
- Amazon’s redevelopment of the former site of Cortana Mall into a logistics hub.
- New software development jobs, including Rural Sourcing’s plan to bring 150 such jobs to downtown.
- Renewable and transitional energy projects, including Air Products’ planned multibillion dollar complex in Ascension Parish.
- Passage of a state constitutional amendment that triggers a legislative plan to lower income tax rates while eliminating a major tax break.
- New state and federal dollars for infrastructure.
- Canadian Pacific’s public commitment to pursue passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
BRAC expects the region to fully recover the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic by 2023.