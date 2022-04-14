BRAC report shows region added 5,200 jobs in February 

The Capital Region added 5,200 jobs in February, with seven of eight key industry sectors showing month-over-month gains according to the latest economic indicator report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“The Capital Region’s labor market bounced back to over 400,000 jobs in February, returning to the high levels of employment we saw during the holiday season,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “It’s important to note that these numbers don’t include the self-employed, which is key for Baton Rouge: we have 2,300 more businesses than we did near the end of 2019, and as many as 1,700 may be sole proprietorships.”

The leisure and hospitality sector continues to see a boom in hotel occupancy and revenue, despite its workforce being down about 33% from before the pandemic.

Key findings from this month’s dashboard include: