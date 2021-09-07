BRAC, regional economic development groups push Congress for aid beyond FEMA

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today joined regional economic development organizations in the hurricane-impacted areas of Louisiana to support efforts for a unified disaster aid appropriation for Louisiana’s recovery.

The four groups, BRAC, GNO Inc., SWLA Economic Development Alliance, and South Louisiana Economic Council are urging Congress to join the Louisiana congressional delegation to secure additional funding so the area can better rebuild.

In two years, Louisiana’s residents and businesses along the Gulf have been devastated by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, and Ida.

“The enormous challenge of disaster recovery—from Hurricane Laura around Lake Charles last year to Hurricane Ida now—requires extraordinary help beyond traditional FEMA programs. There is a huge need for disaster relief funding to help rebuild safer and stronger,” says Adam Knapp, BRAC president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

The multibillion-dollar financial impact of these disasters includes housing shortages,

damaged public and private infrastructure, port, airport and transportation disruptions to commerce, business stoppage/bankruptcy and impacts to national fuel refining and distribution capacity.