BRAC priorities: New bridge, blight law reform, north Baton Rouge redevelopment

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber released its 2019 strategic plan today, two days after president and CEO Adam Knapp spoke about the chamber’s goals during an address to the Baton Rouge Press Club.

Among its top priorities for the year, BRAC says it will advocate for a new Mississippi Bridge, work to secure reforms to blight laws, engage in north Baton Rouge redevelopment and business development practices, and launch an initiative to attract and grow companies in sectors complementary to the region as overarching priorities.

Also today, BRAC released a list of notable outcomes from last year. Among them:

Closed 15 economic development attraction or retention projects, representing 1,000 jobs, $1.6 billion in capital investment and $55 million in payroll

Launched the Diversity Star Award to recognize champions of diversity and inclusion in the Baton Rouge business community

Partnered with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to raise more than $500,000 to combat crime in the parish

Secured 53 positive national media placements featuring Baton Rouge and its assets, representing 1.2 billion impressions and $4.6 million in ad equivalency

Secured nearly $1.5 billion in Capital Region transportation infrastructure improvements committed between state and local entities.

See the complete 2019 BRAC strategic plan.