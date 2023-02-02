BRAC partners on low-carbon tech event series, launch of online community

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Baton Rouge Carbon Reduction Alliance have partnered with a bioeconomy media company to create an online community and event series spotlighting the rise of low-carbon technologies transforming the Gulf Coast.

REenergize the Gulf Coast, which launched Wednesday at reenergize.community, aims to connect technologists, project developers, suppliers, policymakers, financiers, customers and supply-chain and value-chain partners. Additionally, a webinar series will be hosted every Tuesday. Bioeconomy media outlet The Digest—BRAC and BRCRA’s partner—owns a streaming platform that will be used for the interactive series.

As part of the initiative, an annual conference called Reenergize will also be hosted in Baton Rouge, which BRAC expects to attract companies from across the nation. More information about the conference will be released later this year.

The partnership to promote low-carbon tech falls in line with BRAC’s five-year strategic plan launched last year and the organization’s goal to diversify the region’s industrial base.

For a separate project, BRAC is partnering with Visit Baton Rouge on a national marketing campaign launching by the end of the year to recruit young professionals to move to the Capital Region.

BRAC will release an RFP this afternoon for the campaign, says Morgan Almeida, senior director of communications for BRAC. The campaign will target professionals ages 25-30 in larger metros such as Dallas and Chicago, and is part of the contract BRAC has entered into with the city-parish to use American Rescue Plan funds to promote jobs and tourism. An agency will be selected for the campaign by mid-March.