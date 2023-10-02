BRAC opens 2024 economic survey to Capital Region businesses 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today opened its 2024 economic outlook survey and is asking the Capital Region business community to participate.

Responses will be compiled in BRAC’s 2024 Economic Outlook, a decision-making tool for the organization and businesses throughout the nine-parish region that it began producing in 2007.The survey will remain open through Friday, October 13, at brac.org/economicsurvey.

The seven-question economic outlook survey covers revenue and employment forecasting, and top obstacles related to business growth.

The 2024 Economic Outlook report will be released Dec. 6. The report will be published online at brac.org/research and will offer insights, analysis, and a forecast of the Capital Region’s economy for the upcoming year.