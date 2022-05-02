BRAC named a top 20 economic development organization by ‘Site Selection’ 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today received the 2021 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development by Site Selection magazine.

The honor is awarded to the top 20 local and regional U.S. economic development groups based on an index of corporate job creation and facility-related capital investment data calculated both cumulatively and per capita.

In 2021, BRAC welcomed 17 new business entries or expansions of existing businesses to the market resulting in 1,800 new direct jobs and over $8 billion in capital investment, the organization says in a news release. This includes unanimous approval for an ExxonMobil project, the redevelopment of the Cortana Mall into an Amazon logistics hub, new software development jobs, and renewable and transitional energy projects like Air Products.

Other groups amongst the honorees include Opportunity Austin, Charleston Regional Development Alliance, Nashville Chamber of Commerce and One Columbus.