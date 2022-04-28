BRAC launches small business services program

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the formal launch of its small business services program headed by a new, permanent position on the BRAC staff.

Led by Chris Spalatin, BRAC’s manager of small business services, the program will serve as a guide to Baton Rouge’s small business ecosystem for entrepreneurs and business owners while also connecting them to resources, information, and networks.

According to BRAC, specific assistance offered ranges from small business coaching to market research to guidance on landing contracts. BRAC services are free and available to anyone in the nine-parish Capital Region. Get more information.