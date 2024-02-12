BRAC gets national attention for its ‘brain drain’ initiative

A recent Inside Higher Ed article highlighted the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s efforts to combat the “brain drain” of young professionals.

Louisiana’s struggle to retain educated, skilled students upon graduation has been well documented in recent years. To combat the issue, BRAC began working with local business partners in 2020 to promote internship and job opportunities to college students.

In turn, employers and students are connected on the Handshake job platform, and participating businesses are able to gain insights on attracting and retaining young talent.

Businesses can join the initiative for free and can share job postings with as many institutions as they desire, including institutions outside of the Capital Region.

During the first academic year it was rolled out, LSU had 2,133 registered employers on Handshake from the region, and in the 2022–23 academic year, that total grew to 3,891.

Read more from Inside Higher Ed.