BRAC economic indicators show strong consumer spending

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has released the latest update to its COVID-19 economic indicator report, which examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

“Aside from the higher initial weekly unemployment claims, all other indicators continue to point to a gradual recovery that will be complete once consumer behavior returns to relative normality,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “Strong consumer spending in the weeks leading into the holidays are a very strong sign. However, as restaurants and bars are forced to curtail the size and number of holiday parties, they will be foregoing a major annual revenue stream. The usual seasonal employment bump the Capital Region sees this time of year may not come to pass in the COVID economy.”

Key findings from this week’s dashboard include:

• For the first week of November, consumer spending was above pre-pandemic levels in the three largest parishes in the Capital Region, indicating strong consumer confidence.

• Indicators such as hotel occupancy and fuel sales showed stability, remaining just below and just above 2019 numbers, respectively.

• Weekly unemployment claims rose for the first time in 17 weeks; however, the jump was so pronounced and contrary to other data, that the claims number is being reviewed by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

• While professional services, government, trade, transportation, and utility job counts are just below or at pre-pandemic levels, Leisure and hospitality (-24.3%) and construction (-12.3%) are still struggling, although construction added 2,500 jobs over the month. See the full report here.