BRAC ends its funding relationship with city-parish

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber this morning announced it will no longer receive funding from the East Baton Rouge city-parish government, a move that has been advocated for by members of the business community as a way to ensure the chamber is acting in the best interest of local business.

The chamber has long received an annual appropriation from the city-parish via its 501(c)3 foundation, the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership. In 2022, that appropriation was valued at roughly $340,000, BRAC says in its announcement. BRAC voted to make the change at its January board meeting and discussed it with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. The chamber will continue to provide its standard economic development services to the region, under a “new partnership arrangement.”

“This is a win-win for our investors and for the taxpayers. We will continue to provide all these services to the parish, but by fundraising for private support for these purposes,” says David Mullens, BRAC’s 2023 board chair.

BRAC employees will not be impacted under the new arrangement with the city-parish plan. However, to mitigate the effects of this decision on its annual budget, BRAC will step up its investor development efforts to increase campaign investments from area businesses.

“Like we do in the nine-parish area as a regional organization, we’re proud that BRAC will continue to provide its highly-ranked economic development services to East Baton Rouge going forward. BRAC is committed to helping existing companies continue to grow, small businesses to thrive, and attracting new investment,” says Adam Knapp, BRAC president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “This will further strengthen our role in leading economic development in the nine-parish area.”