BRAC: Commuters need state’s $500M commitment to new bridge

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released a public policy commentary in support of protecting the $500 million allocation in Gov. John Bel Edwards’ budget proposal for a new Mississippi River bridge in the Capital Region.

“After nearly a decade of analysis, planning, and consensus-building, the reality of a new and desperately needed Mississippi River bridge can finally be discussed in the near-term,” says Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC, in a prepared statement. “The project timeline has shovels in the ground within three years, a timeline that is made much stronger by the $500M down payment proposed in the state’s budget.”

The commentary’s key points include:

Baton Rouge has the fourth-worst traffic in the US.

Capital Region unity and consensus have brought real progress on infrastructure.

Contractors working on the new Mississippi River bridge and connectors can start design/construction within three years.

Upfront funds as down-payment are necessary to find financing partners next year.

Final bridge locations will be selected by this summer.

A 2018 online survey showed 70% support for toll financing to help pay for a new Mississippi River bridge.

A 2016 study conducted by the CRISIS coalition, the Baton Rouge-area regional business-led coalition for transportation improvements, named a new crossing for the Mississippi River as the highest benefit (most congestion relief) project of any studied, saving up to 1.4 million total vehicle hours annually depending on the location. The full commentary is available here.