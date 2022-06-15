BRAC canvas trip heading to Greenville, South Carolina, this year 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced Greenville, South Carolina, as the destination for its 11th annual Regional Canvas Benchmarking Workshop set for Nov. 2-4.

Greenville, named the South’s Best City on the Rise for 2022 by Southern Living magazine, is the largest metro area in South Carolina and the 60th largest metro in the U.S. by population.

A number of major corporations, many of them among the Fortune 100, have headquarters or a large presence there. The region was formerly known as the “Textile Capital of the World,” but as the global economy changed, Greenville adapted and attracted top global brands such as BMW, Michelin, 3M.

In addition to its strong business climate, community leaders attribute the ability to land economic development wins to strong culture and quality of place, anchored by its downtown area.

During the 2022 workshop, Baton Rouge business and community leaders will reflect upon important policy issues facing the region and learn how the destination region addresses similar matters, according to BRAC. Topics to be addressed during the trip include development partnerships, inclusive entrepreneurship, business and education partnerships, talent retention and diversifying industries.

The annual trip is in conjunction with the mayor’s office. Past destinations include Austin, Texas, and Cincinnati, Ohio.