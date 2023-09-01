BRAC calls for ‘transformational leadership’ to restructure CATS

The Capital Area Transit System board has tapped Theo Richards, the system’s business development director, to be interim CEO, and has hired a search firm to find a permanent leader.

The system’s management struggles are “unfortunate and disappointing,” and officials should ensure CATS is “restructured for success,” Trey Godfrey, senior vice president of policy for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, says in a prepared statement.

“Moreover, as the Baton Rouge area prepares for years of interstate construction with the impending I-10 widening project, CATS must position itself as part of the solution, further underscoring the need for transformational leadership,” he says. “It is imperative that CATS recruits a talented leader and management team, or recruit emergency contract management, with the greatest possible speed to stabilize the system.”

BRAC did not respond to follow-up questions in time for this report, though a spokesperson pointed Daily Report to a post from last summer noting that ridership had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels of 200,000-plus customers per month. Lower ridership contributes to lower economic vitality, and younger workers increasingly prefer to live in communities with access to multimodal transportation options, including bus service, BRAC’s Jake Polanksy writes.

Average monthly ridership grew 21% from April 2022 to this April, reaching nearly 112,000, according to an executive progress report, which also says CATS is working to reduce its reliance on consultants and address weaknesses identified in audits.

Metro Council member Laurie Adams says the professionalism of the system’s oversight board has improved following recent changes.

“The rider experience is only going to be as good as the leadership is at the top,” she says, adding that connecting workers with businesses and using tax dollars wisely are priorities.